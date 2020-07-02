1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Christina Ricci files for divorce from husband of 7 years

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
Christina Ricci

FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Christina Ricci arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actress has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years. Ricci filed documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday to dissolve her marriage with James Heerdegen. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Christina Ricci has filed for divorce Thursday from her husband of seven years, and is asking for sole custody of their son.

Ricci filed documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court to dissolve her marriage with James Heerdegen, citing irreconcilable differences.

The documents say that Ricci wants sole legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son Freddie.

Ricci met Heerdegen, a camera operator for films and television, on the set of her short-lived TV series “Pan Am” in 2011. They started dating the following year, and married in 2013.

Ricci is best known for her childhood work in hit films including “Casper” and “The Addams Family,” and for her adult appearances in indie films including “Black Snake Moan” and “Buffalo 66.”

