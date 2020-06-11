1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Chris Paul, JJ Watt to appear in Amazon’s ‘Regular Heroes’

Entertainment

by: JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This combination photo shows, from left, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt during a news conference in Houston on Jan. 4, 2020, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul during a game against the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix on Jan. 31, 2020 and Brad Paisley at the 51st annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Watt, Paul and Paisley will appear in upcoming episodes of Amazon’s docuseries “Regular Heroes,” focusing on everyday people who are supporting communities during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NFL star J.J. Watt, NBA player Chris Paul and country singer Brad Paisley will appear in an Amazon series that highlights everyday people who are supporting their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul will make a guest appearance on the fifth episode of “Regular Heroes” on Friday. He has been outspoken on social issues and vocal during the pandemic as the president of the NBA players’ union president.

Paisley and Watt are expected to take part in separate episodes the following two weeks of the docuseries.

The eight-episode series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 8 with new episodes available every Friday through July 3.

Friday’s episode will feature Dr. Nana B. Afoh-Manin in Los Angeles, drive-in theater owner Andrew Thomas in Houston and animal rescue worker Jessica Vaccaro in New Orleans.

Afoh-Manin is an emergency room physician who co-founded a company that offers free testing and telehealth to underinsured people. Vaccaro’s shelter has taken in triple the amount of animals since the pandemic began. Thomas hosted high school graduations at his drive-in theater.

Watt is known for his community efforts in Houston, raising more than $41 million to rebuild the Texas Gulf Coast after Hurricane Harvey. Paisley and his wife opened a free grocery store that has made deliveries to older adults in Nashville, Tennessee, during the pandemic.

Alicia Keys, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas and Kelly Rowland have also appeared on the series.

Episodes six and seven will feature heroes including a farmer, mechanic, bus driver, inventor, nurse practitioner and art supplier.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss