Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Charlize Theron hopes daughters are represented in Hollywood

Entertainment

by: JOHN CARUCCI, Associated Press

Charlize Theron

FILE – This Feb. 9, 2020 file photo shows actress Charlize Theron at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Theron stars and produces the Netflix action thriller “The Old Guard,” streaming on July 10. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlize Theron says she’s making choices as a producer and actor to ensure her “two small, beautiful African American daughters” will feel represented on-screen.

The Oscar winner said it can be hard for Black children to “kind of imagine the possibilities” when so few films and television series are centered on characters that look like them.

“I was raised during the Apartheid era in South Africa. So, I come with a lot of that baggage already,” Theron said. “I was part of a system that I as a white person benefited from in South Africa. And that’s a tremendous amount of guilt that I carried, and still carry my entire life. I’m in therapy over it,” Theron said in an interview promoting her action thriller “The Old Guard,” which hits Netflix July 10.

“It would be impossible for me to not have that somehow be rectified in what I can do in my job as a producer, as an actor — and the responsibility that I take, the accountability that I take of what I put out there for not only my two young girls, but for young girls out there in general.”

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood directed “The Old Guard,” which was based on a graphic novel and stars Theron alongside an international cast including “Aladdin” star Marwan Kenzari. KiKi Layne plays a U.S. Marine who joins Theron’s group of centuries-old immortal warriors.

Theron says she’s been watching recent protests around racial injustice in the U.S. through the lens of her home country’s history. She hopes the current movement leads to lasting change, particularly in promoting diversity within Hollywood.

“We move five steps forward and we pat ourselves on the back, and then we just stop. And that’s been the danger, a dangerous place that we’ve lived in, in my industry,” she said.

