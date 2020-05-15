1  of  76
CBS orders a third ‘Star Trek’ series with Spock onboard

Entertainment

by: MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by CBS All Access shows, from left, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Anson Mount as Captain Pike of the the CBS All Access series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” CBS All Access is bringing back Spock for its third full live action show in the “Star Trek” universe, ordering a new series set in the years before Capt. James T. Kirk helmed the U.S.S. Enterprise. (Michael Gibson/CBS via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS All Access is bringing back Spock for its third full live action show in the “Star Trek” universe, ordering a new series set in the years before Capt. James T. Kirk helmed the U.S.S. Enterprise.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” will star Anson Mount as Capt. Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.

It will be the third show in the Alex Kurtzman-pioneered Trekverse after “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard.” Peck, Mount and Romijn will be reprising their respective roles from Season 2 of “Discovery.”

“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ last season,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming at CBS All Access. “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to ‘Star Trek.’”

There’s also an animated series in the works, “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

