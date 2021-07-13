Brother Wease nominated to Radio Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester radio star Brother Wease was nominated Monday to the Radio Hall of Fame.

Wease, whose real name is Alan Levin, was nominated in the “Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more) category. He is one of four nominees. The others are John & Ken from KFI-AM Los Angeles, Melvin Lindsey from Washington, and Matt Siegel from KISS 108 Boston.

A panel of 600 radio industry professionals will vote on the nominees. Inductees will be announced on August 16, with an induction ceremony to follow in October.

Brother Wease had a television show on WROC in 1991 and 1992. The Brother Wease Late Night Circus featured guests, sketches, music, and more.

