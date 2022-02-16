ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League will present “My Fair Lady” with performances February 22-27 at the Auditorium Theatre.

Leslie Alexander, who portrays Mrs. Higgins in the production, discussed the show’s timeless appeal Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“The musical – ‘My Fair Lady’ – is based on George Bernard Shaw’s play ‘Pygmalion’ and it’s a little bit of a rags-to-riches but it’s more about a young woman who wants a better life for herself,” said Alexander. “Eliza Doolittle is part of the lower class and she wants a better life. She meets Professor Henry Higgins, who plays my son, and he is a linguist. He takes on the challenge to teach her how to speak better in order for her to elevate herself to the higher class and he does.”

Alexander called it a wonderful story that captures the audience’s interest and holds it.

“You’re really pulling for everyone to do better and be better. I play Henry’s mother and Henry is challenging because he’s not always the most polite person but I have a lot of love for my son so I want what’s best for him. But then I meet Eliza and find out what a delight she is as well. The music in the musical is by Lerner and Loewe and it is stunning. The costumes are by Catherine Zuber and she won a Tony for these costumes. They are absolutely gorgeous. So it’s a show to go see and be entertained. The music, the costumes, and the set are all sensational. It’s really a beautiful production.”

For those who know and love the story, there is a surprise element as well. “The ending is not your usual that you would see in the traditional stage version of ‘My Fair Lady’ and certainly not the same as the film that starred Rex Harrison and Audrey Hepburn,” Alexander explained. “I think people will be pleasantly surprised.”

For more information about “My Fair Lady” and to get your tickets now – visit RBTL.org.