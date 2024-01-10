ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The BrickUniverse 2024 Build It! Tour is coming to Rochester’s Dome Arena this spring!

The BrickUniverse tour will be bringing LEGO enthusiasts of all ages together on April 20 and 21. They offer various timeslots for fans to build their masterpieces, explore exhibits, and engage with professional artists from around the country.

There is also an option to enter the People’s Choice Award Building Contest with a chance to win a $500 LEGO store gift card and the possibility of joining BrickUniverse in 2025. Attendees at the event will act as the jury and will vote for their favorites during the event’s public hours. The top 15 finalists will receive recognition and a $100 gift card to the LEGO store as well.

To participate as an exhibitor, you can click the form here and you can purchase tickets by clicking this link.