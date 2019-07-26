Woodstock 50 releases all artists from contracts

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — According to Billboard reports, organizers of the Woodstock 50 festival have formally released all artists scheduled to play from their contracts.

Last night, July 25, both John Fogerty and Jay-Z had already pulled out from the festival. But it wasn’t until today that Woodstock 50 organizers formally released all artists from their contracts.

According to written reports by Billboard, the event organizer Michael Lang emailed talent agents with bands on the bill and informed them that they would not try to enforce performance contracts for the event, which was attempting to move to Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbus, Maryland after their permit to stage the festival in Vernon, New York had been rejected.

Moving the festival 350 miles south would be a breach of the original contract that these artists were asked to sign seeing as the original contract was set for the 50th anniversary of Woodstock in Watkins Glen, New York.

Billboard also reports that Woodstock 50 organizers are now trying to book new artists for a possible event at Merriweather Post Pavilion, with the venues operator Seth Hurwitz from I.M.P. telling Billboard he has offered to help the event.

