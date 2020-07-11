1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Bollywood’s Amitabh Bachchan, 3 family members test positive

by: ASHOK SHARMA, Associated Press

Amitabh Bachchan

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2009 file photo, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan speaks during an interview in London. Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalised in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital. In a tweet on Saturday, July 11, 2020, Bachchan, 77, said his family and staff have also undergone tests and results are awaited. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, his son and two other family members have tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, a government minister said Sunday.

The Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital said that Amitabh Bachchan was in stable condition with mild symptoms in an isolation unit.

Bachchan, 77, said in a tweet Saturday that he had tested positive and appealed to those who were in close proximity to him in the past 10 days to get themselves tested.

His son, Abhishek Bachchan, 44, tweeted Saturday night that he also had tested positive and was in a hospital.

“Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to the hospital,” he wrote. “I request all to stay calm and not panic.”

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted Sunday that his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their 8-year-old daughter had also tested positive. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a top Bollywood actress.

“They will be self quarantining at home,” he said.

Maharashtra state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter are asymptomatic.

The elder Bachchan has acted in more than 200 Indian films over the past five decades. He is also a former politician and a television host.

The Bachchans are often called Bollywood’s first family. His wife, Jaya, is also an actress and a one-time member of Parliament.

The Press Trust of India news agency cited Tope as saying that Amitabh Bachchan and his son had a cough and fever. “They underwent rapid antigen test and (results) came positive,” he said.

In 2015, the actor revealed that he had been treated for Hepatitis B for more than two decades and lost more than 75% of his liver to the disease. Since he is comorbid, he got himself admitted to the hospital, Tope said.

The elder Bachchan’s breakthrough performance came in the 1973 film “Zanjeer,” or “The Chain,” and he rose to superstardom playing bold characters, inspiring fans to copy his hairstyle, clothes and deep voice.

He briefly entered politics in 1985 but resigned his seat in Parliament midterm when former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s administration became ensnared in corruption.

Bachchan returned to film in the 1990s and made a rare Hollywood appearance in Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 version of “The Great Gatsby.”

He embraced social media, engaging with fans using Twitter and Tumblr, and served as host of “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” India’s version of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”

Mumbai is among the Indian cities worst hit by the coronavirus. On Sunday, India’s virus caseload approached 850,000, with 28,637 new cases announced, a single-day high for the country.

