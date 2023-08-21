ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bob Dylan will be coming to the Rochester Auditorium Theatre as part of his current “Rough and Rowdy Tour.”

Named after the album “Rough and Rowdy Ways” released back in 2020, Dylan, known for hits such as “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Every Grain of Sand,” has been traveling across the world for this tour before landing in Rochester.

The multi-Grammy award-winning musician will be coming to the Auditorium Theatre on Tuesday, October 24 at 8 p.m.

For those looking for tickets, they will be on sale this Friday at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $62 to $136.50. More information about the show and other upcoming events can be found on RBTL’s website.