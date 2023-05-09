ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Blippi, the educational web series for children, will be taking the stage at the Kodak Center for “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour.”

The live show will be bringing the energy and education that Blippi is known for to a live audience. The musical show will be focusing on what makes different cities across the US unique.

Kids are expected to dance and sing along to the show, as well as to expect to see monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks.

The character became popular throw his web series, which now receives over a billion views on YouTube. The series became a global phenomenon that became translated into 20 different languages, including sign language.

The show will take the Kodak Center’s stage on Saturday, October 21, 2023, and tickets are expected to go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m.