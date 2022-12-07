ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Blackfriars Theatre is preparing to welcome audience members to their latest holiday performance, ‘Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.’ The production includes almost all characters you might find familiar from Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ including Elizabeth Darcy, Mary Bennet, and of course, Mr. Darcy.

Jess Ruby plays Elizabeth Darcy in the production and explains the story starts out with Mr. and Mrs. Darcy setting up for Christmas until a surprise guest arrives unexpectedly. Campbell McDade Clay who plays Mary Bennet says that development throws everything into a “topsy turvy” state, creating interesting moments for everyone in the family.

“It’s been a while since I was on stage, especially in Rochester. So I’m just so thrilled, honored, excited. And it’s just such a blast. It’s like just the Christmas season, all winter long,” McDade Clay said.

While the production includes a lot of the same characters from Pride and Prejudice, the performers say you don’t have to be familiar with the original story to understand the show.

“I think there’s a lot of a lot of elements that are the same but you definitely don’t need to go and do your homework, read the book and study up to see it. It’ll still make sense if you don’t know that,” McDade Clay said.

Ruby, who plays Elizabeth Darcy, said this is a modernized take on a traditional story.

“It’s so accessible to audiences now. And I think everyone can appreciate the familial aspects and the holiday aspects. And also it’s funny and witty, just like Jane Austen,” Ruby said.

The actors say they hope people walk away feeling warm from the inside out.

“It’s a lot about being yourself to and being confident in who you are. It does have an inspiring element,” Ruby said.

The show kicks off on December 9 and runs through the 31. For more on ticket information, click here.