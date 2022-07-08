ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Blackfriars Theatre announced its 2022-2023 summer production: “Seussical: The Musical.”

Officials said the production will be student-performed as the capstone to the 2022 Blackfriars Threatre Summer Intensive program for juniors in high school through recently-graduated college students.

The program was launched in 2016 as a way to provide professional acting training to a new generation of artists. Officials behind the program said students undergo a six-week program that ends with a musical performance.

“We work with a diverse range of theatre students who are studying to pursue a career in theatre,” said Artistic & Managing Director Danny Hoskins. “The BTSI program is designed to push them, in a professional setting, to raise the expectations in their own work and to arm them with new tools to broaden and strengthen their skills.”

This production of “Seussical” will be Hoskins’s final bow after seven seasons of leading the company.

“Having created BTSI my first year at Blackfriars, it’s extra special to be rounding out my tenure with a program that is near and dear to my heart,” said Hoskins. “A lot of the student artists this summer have been with us year after year and it’s very powerful and sentimental to be ending my career at Blackfriars.”

Officials said the entire theatre will be outfitted with a 360-degree mural inspired by Dr. Seuss, which was designed by Abby Manard, a student scenic designer.

The musical will be performed on the following dates:

Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 24 at 2 p.m. with an artistic talkback after the show.

Wednesday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 29 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 31 at 2 p.m.

More information about the musical, as well as ticket information, can be found on the Blackfriars Theatre’s website.