ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a truly unique take on a classic. Blackfriars Theatre wants you to come out for an all-female laugh-fest with this fresh and subversive look a Steven Sondheim’s classic, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

Director Tom Deckman and the actor playing Pseudolus, Rory Cushman, were Guests on Sunrise. Watch their interview with anchor Brennan Somers in the player on this page.

You can see the production now running through June 25.