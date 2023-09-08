ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To open the 74th season for Blackfriars Theatre it’s the cult film comedy ‘Clue: On Stage.’

It’s based on the classic Hasbro board game and the 1985 movie. The production begins with a mysterious dinner party and even more mysterious guests.

The director and cast say when the night takes a dark turn and the host is dead, hilarity ensues as the guests race to discover who did it, where, and with what.

In the player on this page, Sunrise anchor Brennan Somers interviews the director, executive director, and actor in the production. Watch to learn more about what to expect during the show’s run.

You can see it through September 24.