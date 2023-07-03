ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday night brings the latest showing in the Black Cinema Series at The Little Theatre in Rochester.

A documentary called “The League” shares the story of the dramatic rise and fall of the Negro Leagues in baseball.

It celebrates some of the 20th century’s best athletes and entrepreneurs while grappling with America’s difficult march toward equality.

“During the turn of the century of course there was a time when there was exclusion of Black players from the majors so they started their own,” Richard McCollough from the Black Cinema Series explained. “With the help of entrepreneurs who saw these athletes, they started the Negro Leagues and it just took off.”

“The Rochester American Giants were a team here,” film series organizer Kevin Hicks added. “We happen to have one of the players from that team, Walt Williams, who’s going to be on our panel on July 5th. They were a successful team here but you also had the NY Black Yankees so we have a storied history here.”

This is in partnership with the Rochester Association of Black Journalists. See “The League” Wednesday at The Little on East Ave. at 7:30.