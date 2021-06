ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Billy Joel’s rescheduled performance at Highmark Stadium will be full capacity. The concert will follow the same protocol as Buffalo Bills games.

The rest of the seats for Billy Joel’s August 14 performance at Highmark Stadium will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Seats can be purchased here. All tickets purchased for the original date, Aug. 15, 2020, will be honored.