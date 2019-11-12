1  of  11
Closings
Billy Joel coming to New Era Field next summer

Entertainment

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The widely anticipated announcement has been made, and now we know the big name coming to New Era Field next summer.

Billy Joel was announced as the performer coming to the home of the Buffalo Bills.

He’s coming on August 15. It will be his first time performing in Buffalo in 10 years and his first performance at the stadium since 1994.

In recent years, the stadium has hosted bands such as The Rolling Stones, U2 and Guns N’ Roses.

Buffalo Bills Owner and President Kim Pegula was joined by representatives of Live Nation to make the announcement.

Tickets for the general public go on sale November 22 at 10 a.m. and will be available on LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $64.50 to $184.50.

