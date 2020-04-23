1  of  75
Beyoncé identifies groups receiving $6M in coronavirus aid

Entertainment

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Beyonce

FILE – This July 9, 2019 file photo shows Beyonce at the world premiere of “The Lion King” in Los Angeles. Beyonce announced Thursday, April 23, 2020 that her BEYGood charity will partner with Twitter’s Jack Dorsey’s Start Small campaign to provide $6 million in relief funds. In partnership with UCLA, the funds will go organizations providing mental wellness services. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Beyoncé is focusing her coronavirus relief efforts on organizations that are helping communities of color that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The superstar announcedon Thursday that her BEYGood charity will partner with Twitter’s Jack Dorsey’s Start Small campaign to provide $6 million in relief funds a variety of groups working to provide basic necessities in cities like Detroit, Houston, New York and New Orleans.

“Communities of color are suffering by epic proportions due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement on the singer’s website said. “Communities that were already lacking funds for education, health and housing are now faced with alarming infection rates and fatalities.”

Part of the money will go to support efforts by the University of California, Los Angeles and the National Alliance of Mental Illness to provide mental wellness services in hard-hit cities. Money is also going to organizations like No Kid Hungry, Bread of Life, World Central Kitchen and more.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

