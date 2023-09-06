ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — GRAMMY-nominated singer Beth Hart has postponed her September date at the Kodak Center as part of her U.S. tour, according to the singer’s team.

A post on Hart’s website cited her mental health as the reason for the delay, saying it is “of the utmost importance to her and her team, and we believe we must prioritize her well-being at this moment.”

Hart was scheduled to perform at Kodak Center on September 26. The venue says refunds will be offered when the new date is announced. They add more instructions will be provided at that time as well.

Hart’s statement also encouraged fans, “In times like these, it’s important to remember that seeking help is a sign of strength. If you or someone you know is struggling, we encourage you to reach out to a professional for support.”