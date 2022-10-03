NEW YORK (AP) — Natalie Morales is joining CBS News as a correspondent and will do stories for the crime series “48 Hours” as well the network’s weekday and weekend morning shows, the network said on Monday.

Morales was at NBC News for two decades, working on the “Today” show and “Dateline NBC,” before jumping to the CBS-produced daytime show, “The Talk,” last year.

She’s based in Los Angeles, where she lives with her husband and two sons. She begins at CBS News on Nov. 1.

“She has excelled at the highest levels — from network morning shows to longform storytelling — and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on our team,” said Neeraj Khemlani, president of CBS News and Stations.