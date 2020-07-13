1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Andre Aciman, Tayari Jones releasing audio-only stories

Posted:

This combination of photos shows cover art for Audible books, from left, “Everyone’s Happy” by Rufi Thorpe, “The Gentleman from Peru” by Andre Aciman, “The Getaway” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen and “Half Light” by Tayari Jones, books that are available exclusively on Audible. (Audible via AP)

County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

NEW YORK (AP) — New fiction from Andre Aciman, Tayari Jones and Rufi Thorpe will be available this summer as audiobooks only.

The producer-distributor Audible announced Monday that Jones’ “Half Light” and Aciman’s “The Gentleman from Peru” will be among five original stories going on sale in August. The others are “The Getaway,” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen; Courtney Maum’s “This is Not Your Fault,” which tells of a couple divorcing during the current pandemic; and Thorpe’s “Everyone’s Happy.”

Narrators include Bahni Turpin, who has performed the audio editions of “The Hate U Give” and “The Underground Railroad,” for “Half Light,” and “House of Cards” star Kate Mara for “The Getaway.”

Michael Lewis, Jeffery Deaver and Robert Caro are among the many other writers who in recent years have released works exclusively for audio, one of publishing’s fastest growing markets.

