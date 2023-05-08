ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester native and America’s Got Talent finalist Daniel Emmet is headed to Nazareth College, headlining a show alongside American Idol finalist Pia Toscano.

Daniel Emmet & Pia Toscano: Simply the Best comes to Nazareth at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 9. The show is made up of duets and fan-favorite solos from pop, classical, rock, Broadway, and more. The duo covers greatest hits from artists including The Beatles, Elvis, The Righteous Brothers, Celine Dion, Puccini, and Tina Turner.

Tickets went on sale Friday. Click here for more information.