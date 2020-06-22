‘American Idol’ 2019 winner Laine Hardy diagnosed with virus

Live Now
FILE – In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, in San Diego, Calif. The 2019 “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy says he’s been diagnosed with COVID-19. The 19-year-old singer from Livingston, Louisiana, made the announcement Sunday, June 21, 2020 on social media. Hardy says his symptoms are mild and he’s recovering under home quarantine. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — Laine Hardy, the 2019 winner of “American Idol,” says he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 but his symptoms are mild and he is recovering under home quarantine.

“This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer,” the 19-year-old singer from Livingston, Louisiana, wrote on his Facebook page and on Instagram. “My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild.” He ended his tweet: “Y’all stay safe & healthy!”

Hardly had performed Friday, singing the national anthem at swearing-in ceremonies for Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard’s third term, The Advocate reported.

Hardy also recently completed a virtual tour that was watched by more than 2 million viewers. And his next livestream is scheduled Thursday evening.

Acoustic versions of his new songs “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country” will debut on Friday.

