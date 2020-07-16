Alex Trebek shares update on health; ‘Jeopardy!’ retrospective series to start Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Jeopardy!” will be hopping into the time machine for a throwback series that starts this Monday.

The four-week retrospective will begin with host Alex Trebek’s debut, which aired in 1984.

Trebek, who turns 80 next week, shared a video with an update on his health and what he’s been up to lately. You can watch the video above.

During the retrospective series, “Jeopardy!” will highlight some of its most memorable contestants, exciting moments and unique tournaments.

“What is incredible about ‘Jeopardy!’ is that it has historical importance while remaining

culturally relevant today,” said ‘Jeopardy!’ Executive Producer Mike Richards. “I know our fans will love the nostalgia while still enjoying the gameplay. A lot has changed over the years – the set, the pace of the game…the mustache! – but the ability to play along is timeless.”

Here’s a look at what viewers can find in the next four weeks: