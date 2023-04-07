ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Discover a whole new world when Disney’s Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical, comes to town next week. It opens Tuesday night at RBTL for its Rochester debut.

The show features all your favorite songs from the film, as well as new music just for the live production.

News 8 spoke with Adi Roy who plays Aladdin. He told Sunrise anchor Brennan Somers about his first connection to the beloved story.

“I had not seen the movie, the animated feature, until after I had already done the junior version of the stage play,” Roy added. “I did Aladdin Jr. in eighth grade and, as a cast, we sat down, watched the movie, and ever since then, it’s been part of my life.”

Aladdin runs through next Sunday at RBTL.