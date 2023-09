ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Adam Sandler is coming back to Rochester this November!

After performing earlier this year, the comedian will return to Blue Cross Arena on November 8 for “The I Missed You Tour.”

Organizers say there is a surprise guest that will accompany Sandler on the tour.

Tickets will first be available through a Live Nation presale on Thursday at 12 p.m. General on sale will begin Friday, September 15 at 12 p.m. More ticket information can be found here.