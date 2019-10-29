Breaking News
Webster man charged with murder for Oakdale Drive homicide earlier this month
wxbanner

Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw dazzles with sheer variety of jobs

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the LA Premiere of “Motherless Brooklyn,” at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Sometimes it seems like Gugu Mbatha-Raw is playing some crazy version of showbiz Bingo.

This is a woman who has assembled an astonishing variety of roles in her 36 years. Big-budget Hollywood blockbuster? Sure, “A Wrinkle in Time.” What about an 18th-century English drama? Of course, “Belle.” Any romantic comedies? Check out “Larry Crowne”

She’s been on Broadway, in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” no less. And a classic Disney musical with “Beauty and the Beast.” Sci-fi? Of course, look at “Cloverfield Paradox.” Voicing a puppet? Check out “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

The actress has a clutch of projects coming out this fall and they’re typically diverse — the film noir feature “Motherless Brooklyn,” the flagship Apple TV Plus streaming drama “The Morning Show” and the searing indie film “Farming.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss