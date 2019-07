ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Netflix star, Comedian and Writer Nicole Byer is performing in Rochester on Saturday.

The actress has two shows scheduled at Comedy at the Carlson.

Nicole hosts the baking show “Nailed It” currently streaming on Netflix and has a sitcom loosely based on her life streaming on Facebook Watch called “Loosely Exactly Nicole.” She also hosts a podcast called “Why Won’t You Date Me.”

For more information on her shows click here.