1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Actor says ‘Justice League’ director Whedon was ‘abusive’

Entertainment

by: ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this combination photo, actor Ray Fisher arrives at the season three premiere of “True Detective” in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, 2019, left, and Joss Whedon arrives at the premiere of “Bad Times at the El Royale” in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2018. Fisher, who played Cyborg in the DC Comics film, “Justice League”, directed by Whedon, tweeted Wednesday that Whedon’s treatment of the cast and crew was “unprofessional and completely unacceptable.” Whedon has not responded to Fisher on social media, and emails seeking comment were not immediately returned. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Ray Fisher says director Joss Whedon’s behavior was “abusive” on the set of the 2017 film “Justice League.”

“Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” Fisher, who played the young superhero Cyborg in the DC Comics film, tweeted Wednesday.

Fisher added that Whedon was “enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg,” two producers on the film who were executives running DC Films for Warner Bros. Pictures at the time.

Whedon has not responded to Fisher on social media, and emails from The Associated Press to representatives seeking comment from him and from Warner Bros. were not immediately returned.

Berg told Variety that it was “categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behavior.”

Whedon, known for his writing and directing on Marvel’s “Avengers” films and television’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” was brought in during post-production to replace director Zack Snyder on “Justice League.” He oversaw extensive reshoots, editing and visual effects on the film.

At the time of his departure, Warner Bros. said Snyder was stepping away to be with his family following the death of his 20-year-old daughter.

In May, Warner Bros. announced that Snyder’s long director’s cut of “Justice League” would appear next year on the streaming service HBO Max, something fans had lobbied for since the film’s original release with the hashtag ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

Fisher showed a sign of his displeasure with Whedon earlier this week when he tweeted a video of himself praising the director as a “great guy” during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2017, with the comment, “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement.”

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss