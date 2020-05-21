1  of  74
Closings
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
ABC renews 19 shows, adds David E. Kelley drama ‘Big Sky’

Entertainment
Nelson Franklin, Peter Mackenzie, Jenifer Lewis, Miles Brown, Anna Deavere Smith, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Jeff Meacham

FILE – In this April 28, 2018 file photo, the cast of “black-ish” attends a For Your Consideration event in Burbank, Calif. Pictured from left are Nelson Franklin, Peter Mackenzie, Jenifer Lewis, Miles Brown, Anna Deavere Smith, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin and Jeff Meacham. ABC is bringing back the lion’s share of its series for next season, including “black-ish,” “A Million Little Things” and “The Rookie.” Those are among the shows that will return in the 2020-21 season, the network said Thursday, adding to the list of previously announced renewals for a total so far of 19. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ABC is bringing back the lion’s share of its series for next season, including “black-ish,” “A Million Little Things” and “The Rookie.”

They are among the 19 shows that will return in the 2020-21 season, the network said Thursday, adding to a list of previously announced renewals.

New series debuting next season include “Big Sky,” a thriller from writer-producer David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies,” “Boston Legal”), the comedy “Call Your Mother” and game show revival “Supermarket Sweep” with host Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”).

As with other networks facing the uncertainty of an industrywide, coronavirus-caused production halt, ABC is releasing its plans later than usual and piecemeal. Its schedule has yet to be announced.

Among the ABC series that won’t be back: sitcoms “Bless This Mess,” “Schooled” and “Single Parents,” the drama “Emergence,” and “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” a reality show hosted by Tiffany Haddish.

Decisions on “The Beauty and the Baker” and “For Life” have yet to be announced.

More returning shows are: “American Housewife”; “The Bachelor”; “The Conners”; “Dancing with the Stars”; “The Goldbergs”; “mixed-ish”; “Shark Tank”; “Stumptown”; “20/20”; “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”; “America’s Funniest Home Videos”; “American Idol”; “The Bachelorette”; “The Good Doctor”; “Grey’s Anatomy”; “Station 19.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

