RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade ‘considering’ a departure from district
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
A24 to auction movie paraphernalia to benefit NYC charities

by: Array, Associated Press

This image released by A24 shows Florence Pugh in a scene from “Midsommar.” The studio behind films like “Midsommar” and “Uncut Gems” is auctioning off some of its most famous movie paraphernalia, from the flowery May Queen dress that Pugh wore in “Midsommar” to Kevin Garnett’s Boston Celtics jersey from “Uncut Gems,” to benefit charities helping frontline workers and hard-hit communities in New York City. (Gabor Kotschy/A24 via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — How does an indie film shop give back to its hometown in this crisis? If you’re A24, you start by mining your prop, wardrobe and set departments.

The studio behind films like “Midsommar” and “Uncut Gems” said Wednesday that it is auctioning off some of its most famous movie paraphernalia, from the flowery May Queen dress that Florence Pugh wore in “Midsommar” to Kevin Garnett’s Boston Celtics jersey from “Uncut Gems.” All proceeds from A24 Auctions will go to one of four charities helping frontline workers and hard-hit communities: The FDNY Foundation; The Food Bank For NYC; NYC Health + Hospitals; and the Queens Community House.

The first auction, which goes live at Noon eastern, includes items from films like “Eighth Grade,” and “Hereditary” (like that creepy handstitched doormat), as well as some things from the HBO show “Euphoria.”

“Midsommar” props will be available on April 27; “Uncut Gems” treasures on May 4; and Robert Pattinson’s little wooden mermaid, as well as other salt air battered objects from “The Lighthouse,” will be ready for bidding on May 11. All auctions launch at noon, Eastern time.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

