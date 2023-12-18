ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You still have two weeks left to catch a Rochester holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, at Geva Theatre.

It’s a beloved staple this time of year that started back in 1985. One of the stars of the production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale Matthew Morgan was a guest on Sunrise.

He’s playing the role of Bob Cratchit. Watch his interview with Sunrise anchor Brennan Somers in the player on this page.

There’s also more info about tickets and showtimes throughout the rest of the run this holiday season here.