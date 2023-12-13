ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is coming to perform live at the Blue Cross Arena on February 17 with friends.

He is well known for his songs, “Look Back At It”, “Drowning” and “Still Think About You”. The rapper recently dropped a new EP titled, ‘B4 BOA’ and is expected to release another studio album later next year.

Presale tickets will be held on Thursday, December 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be found here.