ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The Great New York State Fair has a scheduled dedication to the 80’s on September 5. A notably dynamic Prince tribute band will be swinging on the stage.

Gary Sanchez Presents The Prince Experience play at noon on Chevy Court on the 13th and final day of the fair. The Prince Experience formed in 2002 as a small cover production of “Purple Rain,” which is Prince’s 1984 rock drama film. Twenty years on, the band plays Prince’s biggest hits (“1999,” “When Doves Cry” and Little Red Corvette”) across the country.

Hopping onto the rock scene in 1978, hailing from Minneapolis, MN, Prince mesmerized crowds worldwide until his untimely death in 2016. Gary Sanchez (not the baseball player) leads the tribulation by carrying Prince’s iconic impression that makes people move.

“The final day of the 2022 Fair will be filled with songs you can’t help but sing along to, and the fun gets started with the best Journey and Prince tribute bands in the country,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “When you look back at photos and videos of Prince and then look at current photos and videos of Gary Sanchez performing as Prince, it’s hard to tell who’s who!”

Following The Prince Experience is Resurrection, A Journey Tribute at Chevy Park. Night Ranger plays the Chevy Court stage at 4 pm and Dire Straits Legacy wraps up the music for September 5.

The Great NYS Fair kicks off on August 24. Fair admission is three dollars, which includes all the performances at Chevy Court and Chevy Park.

Here are some notable acts playing the fair during its 13-day escapade: