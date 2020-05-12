’60 Minutes’ wins ratings, President Trump’s attention

Breaking News
156 COVID-19 deaths, 1,852 confirmed cases in Monroe County, 93 hospitalized, 19 in ICU
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

’60 Minutes’ wins ratings, President Trump’s attention

Entertainment

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — “60 Minutes” managed to win the week’s ratings competition and attract the attention of President Donald Trump on the same week.

With 9.5 million viewers Sunday, “60 Minutes” was easily the week’s most-watched prime-time program, the Nielsen company said. The newsmagazine has been dominated by stories on the coronavirus pandemic the past two months. Its audience this past weekend was 22% larger than the same week a year ago.

Correspondent Scott Pelley’s lead story was about a virologist whose federal funding to study the disease’s origins was suddenly cut in what the show concluded was a deceptive political campaign to tie the project to a lab in Wuhan, China.

Trump, in a tweet, accused “60 Minutes” of doing everything within its power “to defend China and the horrible pandemic that was inflicted” on the United States and rest of the world.

With the weather getting warmer and stay-at-home orders no longer novel, television viewership in general is fading.

CBS was the most popular network in prime time last week, averaging 4.4 million viewers. NBC was second with 2.9 million, ABC had 2.7 million, Fox had 1.9 million, Univision had 1.03 million, ION Television had 1.01 million, Telemundo had 570,000 and the CW had 490,000.

Fox News Channel led the cable networks with an average of 3.42 million in prime time. MSNBC was second with 1.8 million, CNN had 1.48 million, TLC had 1.29 million and HGTV had 1.28 million.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” led the evening newscasts with an average of 10 million viewers last week. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 9 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 6.4 million.

For the week of May 4-10, the top 20 prime time programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.53 million.

2. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.59 million.

3. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.38 million.

4. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 7.29 million.

5. “NCIS,” CBS, 7.2 million.

6. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.18 million.

7. “911,” Fox, 7 million.

8. “Bull,” CBS, 6.88 million.

9. “Magnum, P.I.” (Friday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 6.87 million.

10. “The Neighborhood” (Monday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 6.55 million.

11. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 6.62 million.

12. “The Neighborhood” (Monday, 8:30 p.m.), CBS, 6.55 million.

13. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.45 million.

14. “FBI,” CBS, 6.34 million.

15. “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” ABC, 6.2 million.

16. “American Idol” ABC, 6.16 million.

17. “Man With a Plan,” CBS, 6.1 million.

18. “Magnum, P.I.” (Friday, 10 p.m.), 6.09 million.

19. “The Conners,” ABC, 6.05 million.

20. “MacGyver,” CBS, 5.77 million.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss