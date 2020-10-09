Prude Death Investigation

60+ Halloween movies to watch during October

Entertainment

by: Dara Bitler

Posted: / Updated:

If you think 2020 has been a spooky year, why not add to it by watching some of the most popular Halloween movies?

We created this list to help you celebrate all month long. We also found where you can watch each movie.

Enjoy! If you decide to watch any movies, check them off as you go. You can also upload a picture of your movie night and pillow/blanket forts!

Upload your photos by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button below this article.

  • Getty Images
  • Halloween Full Moon Wolf Blood Red

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Hispanic Heritage Month

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds