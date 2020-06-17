1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

’30 Rock’ cast reuniting to tout new NBC, cable schedules

Entertainment

by: LYNN ELBER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Tina Fey

FILE – In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Tina Fey attends the Tribeca Film Festival world premiere of “Love, Gilda” in New York. The cast of “30 Rock,” including Fey, Alec Baldwin and Tracy Morgan, will reunite to promote NBCUniversal shows for the 2020-21 season. The hour-long event will air July 16 on the NBC network and also be shown on NBCUniversal cable channels including Bravo and USA Network. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan and other “30 Rock” stars are reuniting for a corporate cause: to promote the shows and stars that will be part of the new season for NBC and its NBCUniversal cable siblings.

Described as a “one-time, commercial-free event” — other than the extended ad it represents for NBCUniversal — the reunion will air July 16 on NBC and be shown on cable channels including USA Network, Bravo and Oxygen.

It’s a special born of the coronavirus pandemic, which kept NBCUniversal and other media companies from the mid-May tradition of presenting their 2020-21 schedules to crowds of ad buyers in New York City.

The cast of the Emmy-winning, 2006-13 sitcom will be in character, including Jack McBrayer’s enthusiastic network page, the company said Tuesday.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” series executive producers Fey and Robert Carlock said in a statement. “To quote Kenneth the page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

The special will feature new and returning shows from NBCUniversal’s platforms and include guests from entertainment, sports and news, the company said, with further details to be announced.

Also Tuesday, NBC played catch-up by releasing its schedule for the fall TV season, which remains shadowed by COVID-19. Given that the film and TV production that was abruptly halted in March is just getting underway, networks have been cautious in committing to specific debut dates.

The fall lineup will include the renewed “Manifest” and previously announced spin-off “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” with Christopher Meloni reprising his character from “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

The mid-season will bring freshman series including “Mr. Mayor,” a Fey-Carlock sitcom starring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter, and “Young Rock,” inspired by Dwayne Johnson’s life and produced by and starring the pro wrestler-turned-actor.

NBC is saying goodbye to the series “Sunnyside,” starring Kal Penn; “Bluff City Law” with Jimmy Smits, and “Indebted” with Fran Drescher.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss