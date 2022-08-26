ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 26th annual Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival kicks off at Frontier Field on Friday.

The family-friendly festival has been offering authentic, grassroots community engagement since 1995, along with performances from renowned artists and musicians.

“It was started by Mayor Johnson back at that time. There were times very similar to now where Rochester was having some troubles with violence and a few other things, so he started the festival to kind of bring everybody together. So we’re here continuing that great legacy,” said Varick Baiyina, the CEO of Xperience Live.

Numerous artists are preforming throughout the festival, including Grammy award-winning artist Babyface, who is the headliner.

“Babyface is a truly, truly iconic act. He is an artist that has written songs,” said Amir Baiyina, the President and CMO of Xperience Live. “In addition to him, we have Jon B, Lyfe Jennings, Jimmy Highsmith Jr., it’s an honor, I will be able to grace the stage with him as well.”

Also preforming is Kostia Lukyniuk, a Ukrainian violinist who graduated from the Eastman School of Music, and artist Mikki LaDawn.

“We are also featuring about twenty-four R&B acts from the Rochester area and region and also have some coming in from Texas and other areas of the United States as well, but it’s our opportunity to feature Rochester’s talent, so we love to do that,” Varick said.











Friday is the Rochester Summer Soul Tailgate from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and includes music, food and community vendors. On Saturday, there is a community block party and job fair that is free to the public. That event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We have about 25 companies coming out with over 1,200 jobs available, and some are hiring on the spot, so come on out for that,” Varick said. “We’ve also partnered with Divine Tabernacle and the bishop over there and those guys are giving out school supplies to the kids while they last.”

The ROC Summer Soul Music Festival kicks off tomorrow. At @News_8 today, we got to listen to some of the great music that will be showcased at the event. My interview with the organizers is running tomorrow in #sunrise! @DJG_Music recorded some great music with artists too. 🎵🎷 pic.twitter.com/ug1UEqGeL7 — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) August 25, 2022

On Sunday, the festival is partnering with ROC Jam Live at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Manhattan Square. The entertainment starts at 3 p.m. and is free.

The events on Friday and Saturday night require tickets, which you can find here. There are also a number of free activities being held throughout the weekend. You can learn more at the festival’s website.

Jimmie Highsmith Jr. and Amir Baiyina performed in the News 8 studio Thursday afternoon. You can watch it here: