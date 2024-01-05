ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are plenty of big-name concerts within a short drive of Rochester in 2024. Head east to see Bruce Springsteen, west for Luke Combs or stay right here in Rochester for Journey.

RochesterFirst.com has you covered with a list of some of the biggest musical acts coming to a venue near you!

January

January 13 – Rick Springfield & Richard Marx at Del Lago Resort & Casino

February

February 1 – KC and the Sunshine Band known for “Boogie Shoes” comes to Kodak Center

February 3 – Cooper Alan at Del Lago Resort & Casino

February 17 – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie comes to Blue Cross Arena

February 22 – Journey 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour & Toto at Blue Cross Arena

March

March 6 – Avenged Sevenfold at Key Bank Center

March 9 – Grammy winner Peter Frampton at Del Lago Resort & Casino

March 10 – Zach Bryan’s The Quittin Time Tour comes to Key Bank Center

April

April 6 – Kane Brown at Key Bank Center

April 14 – Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, and Eric Johnson are known for hits “Cliffs of Dover” and “High Landons” at Kodak Center

April 18 – Bruce Springsteen at JMS Wireless Dome

April 20/21 – Luke Combs comes to Highmark Stadium

May

May 2 – Kansas “Carry On Wayward Son” at Kodak Center

May 4 – Tim McGraw coming to Key Bank Center

May 31 – The Guess Who “American Woman” at Kodak Center

June

June 22 – Oliver Anthony “Rich Men North of Richmond” singer coming to CMAC

June 22 – Niall Horan at Darien Lake

July

July 10 – Jason Mraz & the Superband known for “I’m Yours” at CMAC

July 11 – Chris Stapleton coming to Darien Lake

July 12 – Red Hot Chili Peppers at Darien Lake

July 18 – Cody Jinks “Loud and Heavy” at CMAC

August

August 1- Jason Aldean at Darien Lake

August 22 – New Kids on the Block at Darien Lake

September

September 12 – ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd at Darien Lake

September 27 – Creed & 3 Doors Down at Darien Lake

October

October 6 – Pink & Sheryl Crow coming to JMA Wireless Dome