ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At the risk of getting ahead of ourselves, It’s almost that time of year!

And while you may groan when you see all the Christmas decorations in your favorite stores (after all, we haven’t even had Halloween yet), the holiday TV schedule might put a smile on your face.

CBS has released its list of specials, new and classic, starting off with The Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Thursday, November 23 | The Thanksgiving Day Parade

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Balloons, floats, music and of course, Santa Claus!

Friday, November 24 | The Greatest @HomeVideos

8 p.m. Cedric the Entertainer brings us holiday themed home videos from around the world.

Friday, November 24 | Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9 p.m. ‘I want to be a dentist’, ‘That nose!’, ‘Silver and gold’ (need I say more?)

Saturday, December 2 | Reindeer in Here

8 p.m. ‘Blizzard’ may have a short antler, but that doesn’t stop him from saving Christmas.

Saturday, December 2 | Robbie the Reindeer

9 p.m. Keeping with the reindeer theme, Robbie wants to be part of Santa’s team.

December 4-8, 18 |The Price is Right at Night

9 p.m. Drew Carey hosts special holiday-themed episodes.

Saturday, December 9 | A Merry Soulful Christmas

8-10 p.m. Byron Allen presents music icons performing holiday songs.

Friday, December 15 | National Christmas Tree Lighting

8 p.m. The official tree lighting on the Ellipse in President’s Park, and an all-star lineup of musical performances.

Saturday, December 16 | Frosty the Snowman/Frosty Returns

9 p.m. Look at Frosty go! The original magic returns.

9:30 p.m. He’s baaack with magic still left in that old silk hat.

Friday, December 22 | A Home for the Holidays

8 p.m. The 25th annual special featuring uplifting stories of adoption and foster care.

Friday, December 22 | Fit for Christmas

9 – 11 p.m. Written and starring Amanda Kloots of ‘The Talk’, a romantic comedy about a Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor trying to save a community center.

Sunday, December 24 | When Christmas was Young

9 – 11 p.m. Featuring original music by Sheryl Crow, the story of a singer and music manager trying to find a magical Christmas song.

Monday, December 25 | Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to all!

9 – 11 p.m. The Queen of Christmas is back with her special filmed in Madison Square Garden.

Friday, December 29 | Must Love Christmas

9 – 11 p.m. A love-triangle emerges in a snowbound little town, starring Liza Lapira of ‘The Equalizer’.

Saturday, December 31 | New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

7:30 -10 p.m., 10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. Country music’s hottest superstars featuring Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Lainey Wilson and more.

Football on CBS for the holidays

Much like the age-old question “Is Diehard a Christmas movie?”, the same debate could be had for football. Does it count as holiday programming? Well, why not?

Thursday, November 23, Thanksgiving Day

4:30 p.m. NFL | Washington at Dallas

Black Friday, November 24

4 p.m. College Football | Missouri at Arkansas

Sunday, December 24, Christmas Eve

1 p.m. NFL | Washington at NY Jets

Monday, December 25, Christmas Day

1 p.m. NFL | Las Vegas at Kansas City

Sunday, December 31, New Year’s Eve

1 p.m. NFL | New England at Buffalo

4:25 p.m. NFL | Cincinnati at Kansas City