2 more headliners announced for jazz festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival announced two more headlines for this year’s festival.

Puss N Boots featuring Sasha Dorson, Norah Jones and Catherine Popper will be playing Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m.

Wynonna & The Big Noise will be performing Saturday, June 20 at 8 p.m.

Both performances will be at the Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Rochesterjazz.com.

Three headliners were already announced late last year: Spyro Gyra, Garth Fagan Dance and Nile Rodgers & Chic.