2 more headliners announced for jazz festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival announced two more headlines for this year’s festival.
Puss N Boots featuring Sasha Dorson, Norah Jones and Catherine Popper will be playing Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m.
Wynonna & The Big Noise will be performing Saturday, June 20 at 8 p.m.
Both performances will be at the Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Rochesterjazz.com.
Three headliners were already announced late last year: Spyro Gyra, Garth Fagan Dance and Nile Rodgers & Chic.