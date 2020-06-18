1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

2 Garrison Keillor books set for release this fall

Entertainment

by: HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Garrison Keillor

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, Garrison Keillor poses for a photo in Minneapolis. Keillor has two books coming out this fall, his first releases since sexual harassment allegations were made against the author and humorist three years ago. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen, File)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

NEW YORK (AP) — Garrison Keillor will have two books out this fall — a novel and a memoir — marking his first releases since sexual harassment allegations were made against the author and humorist three years ago.

Arcade Publishing announced Thursday that Keillor’s “The Lake Wobegon Virus,” which continues his popular “Lake Wobegon” series and ties it to the current pandemic, is coming Sept. 8. Two months later, Arcade will release “That Time of Year,” a reflection on his childhood and “a good life, including mistakes, regrets, and a few medical adventures.”

In his memoir, the 77-year-old Keillor will address the harassment allegations, which led to his being dropped by Minnesota Public Radio and The Washington Post. Keillor was long known for his wry depictions of small-town life in his “Lake Wobegon” novels and in “A Prairie Home Companion,” the radio program that was the basis for Robert Altman’s movie of the same name, which came out in 2006.

The recipient of a National Humanities Medal in 1999 and currently the host of the podcast “The Writer’s Almanac,” which began as a radio show in the 1990s, Keillor is one of many prominent public figures who has been accused of sexual misconduct since the start of the #MeToo movement in 2017.

“The novel was fun to write, the memoir not so much,” Keillor said in a statement. “The people of Lake Wobegon were waiting for the chance to go wild and so the book wrote itself. With the memoir, I had to address my mistakes and regrets, and I try to do it with some humor and grace and also talk about The New Yorker, Chet Atkins, Bob Altman, the three women who ran the show, and the time I sang to the U.S. Supreme Court. Arcade and Skyhorse are bold and fearless publishers and I’m proud to be an old draft horse in their barn.”

Kathleen Schmidt, publicity director of Skyhorse Publishing, Arcade’s parent company, told The Associated Press that Keillor is an “important, relevant, great American writer” who deserves to tell his story.

“We don’t believe in cancel culture and take the strongest possible stance against censorship,” she said.

In April, Arcade published Woody Allen’s memoir “Apropos of Nothing” after it was dropped by Hachette Book Group. Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow has alleged that he molested her when she was 7, in the early 1990s. Employees at Hachette openly rebelled against releasing his book. Allen has denied the allegations and no charges were pressed after two investigations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss