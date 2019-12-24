Monroe County Executive Elect Adam Bello announces administration staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive-Elect Adam Bello announced several people who will serve on his staff once he takes office next month.

Jeffrey McCann will serve as deputy county executive.

Corinda Crossdale will serve as deputy county executive for health and human services.

Amy Frower will serve as chief of staff.

“I am excited to announce these initial appointments, which represent a fundamental restructuring of the County Executive’s office, including the creation of an entirely new deputy level position to oversee the operations of Health and Human Services,” Bello said in a statement, emphasizing the focus on some critical issues including the opioid crises and CPS and Early Intervention.

Bello’s inauguration will be on January 4 at 10 a.m. at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. The event is open to the public and those planning on attending are asked to RSVP to RSVP@monroecountytransition.com.