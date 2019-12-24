Monroe County Executive Elect Adam Bello announces administration staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive-Elect Adam Bello announced several people who will serve on his staff once he takes office next month.
- Jeffrey McCann will serve as deputy county executive.
- Corinda Crossdale will serve as deputy county executive for health and human services.
- Amy Frower will serve as chief of staff.
“I am excited to announce these initial appointments, which represent a fundamental restructuring of the County Executive’s office, including the creation of an entirely new deputy level position to oversee the operations of Health and Human Services,” Bello said in a statement, emphasizing the focus on some critical issues including the opioid crises and CPS and Early Intervention.
Bello’s inauguration will be on January 4 at 10 a.m. at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. The event is open to the public and those planning on attending are asked to RSVP to RSVP@monroecountytransition.com.