BOE: Number of registered democrats outside Rochester is rising

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Board of Elections says the number of registered democrats outside the city is rising.

This raises the question: Will it have an impact on local races?

Elections Commissioner Colleen Anderson told New 8 people are turning to the democratic party because they have more progressive views.

According to Anderson, there are more than 400,000 registered voters in Monroe County. She said the city has always been dominated by democrats — the towns are usually republican.

But now they are turning democrat.

Anderson said the upcoming presidential race may be the reason.

“when I look at it and say that we are coming up on a presidential year and there is going to be a presidential primary in April and people are looking at what’s going on, they don’t like what’s going on across the nation,” said Anderson. “It could be across the county. I can’t say that. But I know people are unhappy of what’s going on in the nation and want to be a part of the presidential primary.”

Early voting begins on Saturday and will tun through November 3.

Local residents will be deciding on county executive and district attorney in this year’s November 5 election.