ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Board of Elections is reporting that, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, about 31.6% of registered voters have hit the polls.

The City of Rochester has seen 20.9% of registered voters cast their ballot. Other towns within the county have seen a slightly higher turnout, with 34.6% turnout. In total, 154,048 people have voted within Monroe County.

These results do not include early voting nor absentee numbers. In the nine days of early voting spanning October 29 to November 6, 55,211 county residents voted, or about 11%.

To offer some context: During the last midterm elections, in 2018, voter turnout ended up at 62.2% by the end of Election Day. The polls close at 9 p.m.

Monroe County historical voter turnout

2021: 30.1%

2020: 78.1% (Presidential Election)

2019: 39.8%

2018: 62.2% (Midterm Election)

2017: 38.1%

2016: 76.0% (Presidential Election)

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update voter turnout numbers throughout the evening.