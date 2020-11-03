Election Day Progress: Poll sites see long lines, some technical difficulties

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Polls are open here in New York and voting is underway through 9 p.m. across the Greater Rochester on Tuesday, Election Day.

However, one polling site wasn’t able to open over an hour past the scheduled time. Grace Church PCA, 805 Blossom Road, delayed its start on Tuesday citing technical issues.

According to Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Jackie Ortiz, the glitch occurred in the morning when all of the over 700 iPads were turned on and tried to connect simultaneously.

Voters were waiting about two hours Tuesday morning, but according to officials the issues is resolved as of 8 a.m.

The polling location at Grace Church of Blossom road in Rochester is having technical issues with the voting machines. An elections inspector on scene told me off-camera it has been two hours they are trying to troubleshoot it. No ETA when it’ll be back online. #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/wia6cHImCi — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) November 3, 2020

There are 282 polling sites in Monroe County for voters to cast their ballot on Election Day. There are 95 polling sites in the city, and 187 scattered about the county’s towns and villages. All election inspectors at polling sites will be masked and there will be hand sanitizer available.

Impressive line of #voters outside of the Ark of Jesus Ministries polling location. #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/GP92GQ9Ztd — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) November 3, 2020

Due to less polling sites than the previous election, BOE officials urge voters to look up their updated polling sites. You can look up your polling site online, where you can also preview a version of the ballot you will be given based on your location.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at any polling location.