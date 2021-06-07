Mayoral Candidate Evans says his focus is on economic development

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayoral Candidate Malik Evans says he is focusing on the city’s economic development. In a press conference on Monday, Evans laid out a plan to help reduce poverty in the city if elected.

The median household income of Rochester is $41,000 — more than $20,000 below the State and Federal average. Evans says his plan would lessen that margin by expanding job training and placement efforts, and coordinating with neighborhoods to ensure each community has what they need.

“We want to make sure we target neighborhoods for business development and increases in the type of businesses we have in our neighborhoods,” Evans said.

“North Clinton Avenue is blessed that we have a tax service here. So how can we make sure we have tax services in all our neighborhoods? How can we make sure that we have bakeries in all of our neighborhoods? So we want to make sure that we have a multitude of different businesses in our neighborhoods because that leads to stable neighborhoods.”

The primary is scheduled for June 22.