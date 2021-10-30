Local politicians prepare for election day with 1 day left to vote early

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 1,993 different residents made it out to the polls on Saturday in Monroe County ready to cast their ballots, for the second-to-last day of this year’s early voting.

Of all the government races in Monroe County, the county legislature, city council and town supervisor are among the hottest.

“If we’re going to be successful on Tuesday, we got to get out and work,” said Mayoral Incumbent Malik Evans, during a democratic rally Saturday morning.

Evans say the next few days are about growing personal connections on the streets.

“We got to get off Facebook and meet people face to face,” Evans said.

The now Mayoral Incumbent, who defeated Mayor Lovely Warren in the Democratic primary election in June, urged the public to consider the city as the “heartbeat” of Monroe County.

“All of our towns are the body parts, but the city is the heart, and the heart has to be strong,” Evans said.

Many discussed issues they’re looking to improve, like employment during the pandemic, public safety and helping small businesses.

“We have people who are still struggling, they’re struggling to find work, struggling to get jobs, struggling with health, mental health, opioid addictions,” County Executive Adam Bello said.

Those concerns are also on Paul Dondorfer’s plate, Republican County Legislator for District 9.

“I think over the last two years of me serving, people have seen what we’re about, what we represent,” Dondorfer said. “Most important thing is to get out and vote, obviously early voting. Voter turnout is huge, hopefully we get a strong turnout and I can continue to service this community I know and love.”

Over 20 seats on the Monroe County Legislature are up for re-election. There’s also five seats up for city council and several town supervisor races.

Sunday is the last opportunity to vote early. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is a full list of every race and candidate in this year’s election along with a registration checklist.