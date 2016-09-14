Harry Bronson defeats Rachel Barnhart in Democratic primary

Incumbent Harry Bronson has won the Democratic primary for the 138th State Assembly District.

Bronson – who has represented the district which spans all of Chili and Henrietta, as well as parts of Rochester, for two years – held onto his seat despite a challenge from former News 8 anchor Rachel Barnhart.

Bronson defeated Barnhart 55 percent to 45 percent in a hotly contested primary, where Barnhart accused Bronson of using taxpayer money to mail out campaign-style flyers.

After calling the race, Bronson thanked Barnhart for a “spirited campaign.” He also said he’s looking forward to continuing his work in Albany.

“Balancing work life with family life, making sure in this tough economy that families that want to get ahead can actually get ahead and earn a living wage so they can provide for themselves and their children,” he said. “So I look forward to going back and fighting the fight in that way.”

In a statement on Twitter, Barnhart said she had no regrets in her campaign.

Bronson will now face off against Peter Vazquez, who won the Republican primary for the 138th District at 51 percent to Bob Zinck’s 49 percent.